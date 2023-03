Chief Roi Mata's domain and burial site became Vanuatu's first World Heritage site in 2008. Roi Mata was a powerful 17th-century chief who, as legend has it, created peace among the islands of Efate. He died on Lelepa island and was buried, along with family and entourage (thought to be still alive at the time) at a mass funeral site on Hat Island. Local guides conduct tours – ask at tour operators in Port Vila.