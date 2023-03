At the end of the sealed road you come to Port Olry, a small francophone fishing village with a stunning curve of white-sand beach and eye-watering shallow turquoise waters. Three offshore islands can be reached by kayak (500VT) or outrigger canoe (1000VT), where there's good reef snorkelling. There are a couple of good shack restaurants and bungalow operations here, making it a great place to chill out for a few days.