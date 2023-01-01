Millennium Cave

Trek and trudge through the jungle, across creeks, along bamboo bridges and through cascades to this massive cave, 20m wide and 50m high, about 15km from Luganville. Climb down a bamboo ladder, and through a rocky pool dodging cascades and little bats, then out into the sunlight and into icy water to zap down the rapids past amazing towering rocks, gorgeous rainforest and waterfalls. An awesome, full-day, guided-tour experience; book through your accommodation or at the office near Sarakata Bridge.