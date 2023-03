Covering 220 hectares, Loru Conservation Area contains one of the last patches of lowland forest remaining on Santo’s east coast. There are several excellent nature walks, many coconut crabs and a bat cave, which the villagers use as a cyclone shelter. Turn at the signpost off the East Coast Rd down a dirt road for 4km to Kole 1 Village. If you’ve come without a guide, ask for Kal. The guided walk takes about half an hour.