Overview

Better known simply as Santo, this is Vanuatu's largest island and one of its most enjoyable. It doesn't have quite the activities and infrastructure of Port Vila, but it does have world-class diving, some excellent upmarket island resorts and some of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful beaches in the archipelago.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Port Olry

    Port Olry

    Espiritu Santo

    At the end of the sealed road you come to Port Olry, a small francophone fishing village with a stunning curve of white-sand beach and eye-watering…

  • Loru Conservation Area

    Loru Conservation Area

    Espiritu Santo

    Covering 220 hectares, Loru Conservation Area contains one of the last patches of lowland forest remaining on Santo’s east coast. There are several…

  • Champagne Beach

    Champagne Beach

    Espiritu Santo

    Champagne Beach is a pretty horseshoe of soft white sand and turquoise water that gets rave (slightly overhyped) reviews and regular cruise-ship visitors…

  • Lonnoc Beach

    Lonnoc Beach

    Espiritu Santo

    In a beautiful coastal setting just off the East Coast Rd, this beach is all white sand and turquoise water, with views of Elephant Island. Drop into…

