Half-Day Premium Waiheke Wine Tour

Waiheke was made for fine wine and if we were naming it today, we’d probably call this island Wine-heke. You’d think it was purpose-built for the growing and making of fabulous wine. It truly has the geology, soils and climate that you’d dream up if you were trying to create the perfect place to produce really extraordinary wines. For you, it means that a tasting tour of Waiheke’s wineries has the potential to be a ‘best ever’ wine adventure. Doing a wine tour of Waiheke is the icing on the cake of your Auckland holiday. And doing that tour with us will elevate the experience to another level again. We’ve put together a wine adventure that consistently gets rave reviews from our guests. It includes luxury transport and visits to three or four superb vineyards. Lunch, which isn’t included in the cost, can be at a beach-side cafe or a winery restaurant. We can also add an olive oil tour if you’re interested. From the moment we pick you up from the ferry terminal, it’s our mission to live up to your highest expectations. You’ll enjoy gorgeous scenery out the window of our luxury mini-bus, the comments of a local guide who knows everything about the island and its wines. If you want to extend your Waiheke experience, you can either stay on at the vineyards or asked to be dropped-off at The Cove, which is one of Oneroa’s best bars. Your tour guide will greet you with a "Enjoy" sign at 10:35am Matiatia Bay ferry terminal, Waiheke Island. Your tour includes three or more boutique vineyards and a 1.5- to 2-hour lunch at an award winning vineyard or beachfront cafe. Tastings are complimentary however lunch and additional drinks are at your expense. You will be transferred back to the ferry terminal at 4pm (or your accommodation on Waiheke). You have the option to extend your stay once the tour has finished. Just ask our tour guides for more options.