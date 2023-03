Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a swim in beautiful Man O' War Bay. Options to reach the bay include private vehicle, a short but spectacular flight with Auckland Seaplanes, or by prior reservation on Man O' War's summer-only bus from the Matiatia Wharf. See www.manowar.co.nz/book-a-bus.