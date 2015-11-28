Seen from above, the Whitsundays are like a stunning organism under the microscope. Indigo, aqua, yellow and bottle-green cellular blobs mesmerise the senses. Sheltered by the Great Barrier Reef, the waters are particularly perfect for sailing. Seen from afloat in the Coral Sea, any of the 74 islands will hypnotise on approach and leave you giddy with good fortune.

Read More

Some of the oldest archaeological sites on the east coast are found here and you can only imagine the displeasure of the Ngaro people at losing such land to sawmills and force.

Five of the islands have resorts but most are uninhabited, and several offer back-to-nature beach camping and bushwalking. Whitehaven Beach is the finest beach in the Whitsundays and, many claim, the world. Airlie Beach, on the mainland, is the coastal hub and major gateway to the islands, where you can book myriad tours and activities, or just party hard.

Read Less