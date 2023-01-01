The 53-sq-km Hook Island, the second-largest island in the Whitsunday group, is predominantly national-park territory, its highest point being Hook Peak (450m). There are a number of good beaches dotted around the island, and some decent diving and snorkelling locations, such as Manta Ray Bay and Butterfly Bay, though visibility is changeable. There are three basic camping grounds at Maureen's Cove, Steen’s Beach, Curlew Beach and Crayfish Beach; Curlew Beach is the prettiest location, but the other three are shadier.

Buy camping permits (adult/family per night $6.55/26) online from Queensland Parks & Wildlife. Scamper carries passengers from Shute Harbour to the camping grounds (return per person $160).