The rainforest-cloaked, reef-fringed Daydream Island is only 1km long and 200m wide, and very popular with day visitors due to its accessibility. Much of it is taken up by the vast Daydream Island Resort & Spa, and day trippers may use the restaurants, pools and bars, wander the coral-strewn main beach, sunbathe at Lovers' Cove and walk the 1km Rainforest Trail. Cruise Whitsundays ferries connect the island with Port of Airlie ($37, nine daily) and Hamilton Island ($40, eight daily).