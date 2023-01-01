The best known of the 13 coral-fringed specks in the Lindeman Islands National Park, this island is traditionally owned by the Ngaro, an Aboriginal seafaring people. The Club Med resort that opened here in 1992 closed 20 years later, and awaits redevelopment by its new owners. Now nature photographers and hikers are the main visitors, exploring a sea-claimed volcano mostly covered by national park, with splendid empty bays, reefs for snorkelling, and over 16km of walking trails.

Basic camping is available at Boat Port (adult/family per night $6.55/26) – an open site on a quiet beach backed by rainforest, with numerous walking trails nearby. Book online with Queensland Parks & Wildlife before arrival.