South Molle Island

The largest of the Molle Islands group, South Molle is virtually joined to its reef-fringed siblings, Mid and North Molle Islands. The island is mostly national park and is criss-crossed by 15km of walking tracks, with some superb lookout points. There are two partially shaded camping grounds for overnighting, as well as a basic camping ground apiece on the tiny Planton and Denman satellite islets (for that Shipwrecked experience). Day trippers and campers can get to Molle islands with Scamper for $65 return.

Buy camping permits (adult/family per night $6.55/26) online from Queensland Parks & Wildlife before visiting.