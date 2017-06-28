Welcome to South Australia
The driest state on the planet's driest inhabited continent, South Australia beats the heat by celebrating life's finer things: fine landscapes, fine festivals, fine food, and (…OK, forget the other three) fine wine.
It's true – almost everywhere you go in SA you'll find cellar doors vying for your attention. Succumb to temptation in SA's famous wine regions: the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Coonawarra, McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills. But don't miss Kangaroo Island's wildlife and seafood; big-sky, wild-west landscapes on the Yorke and Eyre peninsulas; the photogenic Flinders Ranges; the fertile terrain around the snaking Murray River; and the craggy limestone coast and caves in the beach-strewn southeast.
Kangaroo Island in a Day Tour from Adelaide
After early morning pickup from your Adelaide or Glenelg hotel, meet your guide and relax aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach on the scenic 90-minute journey over the Fleurieu Peninsula to Cape Jervis. Then enjoy a 45-minute ferry ride across the Backstairs Passage to Kangaroo Island where you transfer to a luxury coach for your island tour. If you choose to fly to Kangaroo Island, your coach meets you at the Kingscote Airport.Take in the scenery as you drive to Seal Bay Conservation Park where Australian sea lions sunbathe and frolic on a stunning beach. Meet a National Parks Ranger for a guided walk on the beach and get a close look at the sea lion colony. Leave the sea lions and head to gorgeous Vivonne Bay for a delicious 2-course lunch at Vivonne Bay Bistro. Large windows and a sun deck allow you to look for critters like kangaroos and koalas in the native bush that surrounds the building. See more wildlife after lunch when you stop at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Koalas lounge in the eucalyptus groves and echidnas, kangaroos and wallabies roam free on the large predator-free property. Then continue to the rugged southern coast of Flinders Chase National Park for a walk among the giant granite boulders called Remarkable Rocks. Snap photos of a natural rock archway named Admirals Arch, gaze over the Cape Du Couedic coastline and observe the antics of long-nosed fur seals as they play and laze about on the rocks. Throughout the day, your expert guide shares facts about the wildlife and history of the island. After a day exploring the natural beauty of Kangaroo Island, return to Penneshaw or Kingscote Airport, keeping your eyes peeled for more kangaroo and wallaby sightings. Then travel by air or ferry and coach back to Adelaide where your tour ends.
Barossa Valley with Hahndorf Tour from Adelaide
After pickup at your hotel in Adelaide or the Central Bus Station, step aboard your air-conditioned coach and meet your knowledgeable guide. Start with a drive along a scenic route that follows the River Torrens and winds through the spectacular Torrens Gorge. Pass Kangaroo Creek Reservoir and Millbrooke Reservoir, which provide water to Adelaide, then continue through quaint Williamstown, the southern gateway to the Barossa Valley. Stop after about an hour on the road at Seppeltsfield Winery. Established in 1851, the winery includes more than 250 acres (100 hectares) of vineyards with shiraz and grenache grapes, the traditional grapes cultivated in the Barossa. We head to a multiple award winning wine at Wolf Blass. You will learn the art of winemaking on a guided tour and have a tutored wine tasting of their Gold Label and their Black Label wines. Wolf Blass is where you will indulge on a 2 course lunch along with an exclusive preview of Penfolds wine tasting. Hop back on your coach to travel to Hahndorf, a small town in the Adelaide Hills that is the oldest remaining German settlement in Australia. Stroll under 100-year-old elm and plane trees on the main street and take in the quaint cottages, craft shops and tea rooms of the town. On your return to Adelaide, pass through the lush Adelaide Hills and villages such as Crafers, Stirling, Aldgate and Bridgewater. After an 8-hour tour, your guide returns you to your Adelaide hotel in the early evening.
Barossa Valley Wineries Tour with Tastings from Adelaide
Start in the morning with pickup at your Adelaide hotel, then leave the city behind as you drive into the Adelaide Hills aboard a deluxe minicoach. Disembark at your first stop of the day, the Whispering Wall. One of South Australia’s more unusual attractions, the wall is most famous for its incredible acoustics. Stand on either end of the wall, which spans 500 feet (150 meters), and say something to someone standing on the opposite end. You'll be amazed at how sound travels. Continue to your first winery destination, Chateau Yaldara. After a tasting of the chateau’s reds and whites, head to the township of Tanunda. Take a walk around quaint Tanunda before driving to the outskirts of town to visit Peter Lehmann winery. Enjoy sampling a variety of their excellent wines while relaxing inside the handsome stone building that dates to the 1880s. Afterward, tuck into the mouthwatering goodies such as locally sourced cheese, cured meats, breads, produce and more. Walk off your lunch by strolling next door to Langmeil winery, home of the oldest known shiraz vineyard in the world. Three Barossa Valley locals bought the neglected winery in 1996 and have since fully restored it. The staff welcome you in for a relaxed wine tasting in their rustic tasting room. As you make your way to your next destination, pause at Mengler's Hill Lookout for panoramic views over the Barossa Valley. The fourth and final winery will be something special. Your guide will pick something to suit the group size and time of year.Throughout your tour, your friendly guide and winery hosts share their insider knowledge and personal touch, creating a truly memorable Barossa Valley wine tasting experience.
2-Day Kangaroo Island Tour from Adelaide
With two days to explore Kangaroo Island, you’ll travel around the island and enjoy several wildlife encounters including Seal Bay, Clifford's Honey Farm, Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch. You’ll stay the night in a sea-view room, and your accommodation includes a full cooked breakfast. Please see the Itinerary for details on each day.
Adelaide City Tour with River Cruise and Adelaide Zoo Option
Morning City Tour:Your 3-hour tour of Adelaide begins with hotel pickup by coach. Meet your guide, grab a seat and enjoy your introduction to this city that combines old-world charm, heritage buildings and abundant green space with modern architecture and culture. Visit the North Terrace with its wealth of historical sites, memorials and statues. Take a walk along Rundle Mall, the first shopping street in Australia. See Colonel Light’s Lookout, named after the founder of Adelaide and rumored to be where he mapped out his plans for the city. Enjoy a stop at the very popular St Peter's Cathedral and visit Haigh’s Chocolates, a must-do for any chocolate addict. Relax over a cup of provided tea or coffee while you sample the region’s finest sweet treats. Other sights you may see include Victoria Square, Gouger Street, King William Street, the Terraces (South, East and West), the Torrens River, Parliament House, the State Library, Trinity Church (Adelaide’s oldest), Hutt Street, the Adelaide Oval, O’Connell Street, St Peter’s Cathedral, Montefiore Hill and the charming suburbs of North Adelaide. The city tour ends on King William Street. Optional Torrens River Cruise:Board the Popeye at Elder Park for a 40-minute cruise on the city’s much-loved Torrens River. As you enjoy a leisurely ride along the river on this ferry service that dates back to 1935, admire views of the city center and look for the various types of birds that frequent the waterfront. The cruise ends with return to Elder Park.Optional Torrens River Cruise and Entrance to the Adelaide Zoo:If you choose the Adelaide Zoo option, hop off the river cruise at a jetty located a short stroll from the zoo entrance. Before your allocated time to view the pandas, enjoy free time to explore the zoo at your leisure. Check out the 300 species of animals, from flamingos to lions to giraffes. Grab a snack or drink at one of the zoo’s cafes, if you wish (own expense), and then head to the panda exhibit when it’s time for your viewing. The only giant pandas in the southern hemisphere, Wang Wang (born in 2005) and Funi (born in 2006) are the first pandas to live permanently in Australia. During your time in their state-of-the-art exhibit, learn about the research center in China where they were born, and watch them munch lazily on bamboo. After the zoo, return to the river for the ride back to the city center; you’ll dock at Elder Park, where your tour ends.
McLaren Vale and Glenelg Tour with Wine Tastings from Adelaide
Meet your guide in Victoria Square to begin your afternoon tour with a 45-minute drive by comfortable minicoach to the internationally renowned McLaren Vale wine region. Stop into two wineries for wine tastings, starting at the award-winning Rosemount Estate. Surrounded by rolling hills laced with vineyards, Rosemount’s tasting room offers great views to enjoy while you sip wines provided by the friendly staff. Continue to Lloyd Brothers Wine and Olive Company, a family-owned operation which is known for cultivating shiraz grapes and kalamata olives. Sip their fine shiraz wines as you learn about three generations of business. Afterward, you can browse their gift shop, which carries wine, olive oil, body care items and other handcrafted products. After two wine tastings with your small group and guide, have time to explore on your own along the main street in McLaren Vale. You can enjoy another wine tasting at Hardys, a heritage-listed winery that started in 1857. Or try samples of an iconic Australian candy called FruChocs at their factory; you can even watch the tasty treats being made. Chutneys, nuts, and other treats can be can be found in a 1920s train carriage called the Almond Train. Nibble on tastings of a variety of regional products including gourmet almonds, olive oils, sauces, chutneys and jams. Or simply relax with a cup of coffee and soak up the atmosphere of the pretty town. Return to Adelaide via Glenelg, a quaint seaside town located only six miles (10 km) outside of central Adelaide. Enjoy time for a short walk along the beach before returning to Adelaide for drop off at your hotel. If you would like to stay longer in Glenelg, you can return on your own by tram, an easy 20-minute journey aboard the last remaining tram line in the region.