Hailed as the world’s prettiest cricket ground, the Adelaide Oval hosts interstate and international cricket matches in summer, plus national AFL and state football matches in winter. A wholesale redevelopment has boosted seating capacity to 53,000 – when they're all yelling, it's a serious home-town advantage! Guided 90-minute tours run on non-game days, departing from the Riverbank Stand (south entrance), off War Memorial Dr: call for bookings or book online.

Also here is the Bradman Collection, where devotees of Don Bradman, cricket's greatest batsman, can pore over the minutiae of his legend. Check out the bronze statue of 'the Don' cracking a cover drive out the front of the stadium. Also here is Roofclimb Adelaide Oval, where you scale the giant roof scallops above the hallowed turf (amazing views!). A proposed hotel wrapping around the stadium's eastern flank was causing mass controversy at the time of writing. Watch this space…