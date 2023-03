Dig into Australia’s natural history with the museum's special exhibits on whales and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. Over two levels, the amazing Australian Aboriginal Cultures gallery is one of the largest collections of Aboriginal artefacts in the world. Elsewhere, the giant squid and the lion with the twitchy tail are definite highlights. Free one-hour tours depart at 11am. The cafe here is a handy spot for lunch/recaffeination.