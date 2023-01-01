A tourist sight or a shopping op? Either way, satisfy your deepest culinary cravings at the 250-odd stalls in superb Adelaide Central Market. A sliver of salami from the Mettwurst Shop, a crumb of English Stilton from the Smelly Cheese Shop, a tub of blueberry yoghurt from the Yoghurt Shop − you name it, it’s here. Good luck making it out without eating anything. Adelaide’s Chinatown is right next door. Adelaide's Top Food & Wine Tours offers guided tours.

Eateries of note within the market complex include the long-running Lucia's Pizza & Spaghetti Bar and Asian Gourmet, serving the best laksa in town.