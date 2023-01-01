West Terrace Cemetery

Driven-by and overlooked by most Adelaidians, this amazing old cemetery (established in 1837, and now with 150,000 residents) makes a serene and fascinating detour. One of five themed self-guided tours, the 2km Heritage Highlights Interpretive Trail passes 29 key sites; pick up a brochure at the West Terrace gates. Guided tours run at 10.30am every second Sunday ($10/5 per adult/child). Twilight tours ($10/5) run one Saturday evening per month; check the website. Call for tour bookings.