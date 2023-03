Built in 1866 under the guidance of architect Edmund W Wright, Adelaide's impressive stone Town Hall presides over King William St, locked in an eternal dual with the General Post Office across the street to see who can have the tallest clock tower. In 1964 The Beatles played in Adelaide and waved to 300,000 of their closest new friends from the Town Hall balcony. Guided tours run on most Mondays; check the website or call for bookings.