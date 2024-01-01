Freemasons' Grand Lodge

Adelaide

This towering sandstone edifice on North Tce has been a bastion of secret handshakes and funny robes since 1927. But like other things that most people don't fully understand (religion, war, death, politics) there's more to Freemasonry than meets the eye. Take a tour of the inner sanctum, enjoy the architecture, and let us know if you can figure it all out.

