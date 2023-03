Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by multiple swills of Redstone shiraz or the flagship chenin blanc. Gather at Coriole is the excellent slate-floored restaurant here (mains $30 to $40), taking a hunter-gatherer approach to lunch. Definitively McLaren Vale; book ahead.