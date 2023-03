Protecting the curlicued Onkaparinga River and its attendant cliffs, waterholes, remnant bushland and gorgeous gorge, this national park is just 30km south of Adelaide. Explore brilliant bushwalks, mountain bike trails, rock climbing spots and fertile wetlands where the river snakes its way towards the coast. For a good look at the gorge, tackle the Sundews Lookout Hike (1½ hours, 2.5km). See the website for detailed maps and access info.