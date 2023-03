Nooked into a horseshoe bend of the Onkaparinga River, a few kilometres upstream from Port Noarlunga, Old Noarlunga is a surprising diversion en route to McLaren Vale. A well-preserved historic village dating back to 1840, the old town is studded with heritage stone cottages revolving around a village green (playground, BBQs), overseen by an austere church on the hillside. There's an old pub here too, if you're feeling less than pious.