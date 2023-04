'd'Arry's' relaxes atop a hillside with mighty fine views. The wine labels are part of the character of this place: the Dead Arm shiraz and the Broken Fishplate sauvignon blanc are our faves. Book for lunch at the excellent d’Arry’s Verandah restaurant (mains $36 to $38), or the sensational d'Arenberg Cube, winemaker Chester Osborne's architectural oddity.