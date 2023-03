Only decommissioned in 1988 after housing 300,000 inmates since 1841, this old Victorian lock-up has a grim vibe, but its displays of homemade bongs, weapons and escape devices are amazing. It's allegedly the most haunted historic site in SA – 45 prisoners were executed here, and are buried in the grounds. Ask about scheduled guided and ghost tours if you're feeling brave (www.adelaidegaol.org.au).