JamFactory

Quality contemporary local arts and crafts and brilliant bejewelments, plus workshops and a hellishly hot glass-blowing studio turning out gorgeous glass (the furnace runs at 1120°C – keep your distance, watching from the balcony above). Also has a shop at Seppeltsfield winery in the Barossa Valley.
