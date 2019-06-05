Adelaide Park Lands

The city centre and upmarket North Adelaide are surrounded by a broad band of parkland. Colonel William Light, Adelaide’s controversial planner, came up with the concept, which has been both a blessing and a curse for the city. Pros: heaps of green space, clean air and playgrounds for the kids. Cons: bone dry in summer, loitering perverts and a sense that the city is cut off from its suburbs.

Don’t miss the playgrounds and Adelaide-Himeji Garden on South Tce, and the statue of Colonel William Light overlooking the Adelaide Oval and city office towers from Montefiore Hill.