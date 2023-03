Check out the free self-guided, interactive Wine Discovery Journey exhibition at this very sexy wine centre (doubling as a research facility for the University of Adelaide, as well as a visitor centre). It's a great way to understand the issues winemakers contend with, and you can even have your own virtual vintage rated. Explore the Cellar Door (the largest in Australia!) and get stuck into some cleverly automated tastings (from $2.50). Free guided tours run at 11.30am daily.