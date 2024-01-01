Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute

Tandanya offers an insight into the culture of the local Kaurna people, whose territory extends south to Cape Jervis and north to Port Wakefield. Inside are interactive visual-arts gallery spaces, plus a gift shop and a cafe. Call for info on regular cultural performances by Aboriginal groups from around the country (fees apply).
Hailed as the world’s prettiest cricket ground, the Adelaide Oval hosts interstate and international cricket matches in summer, plus national AFL and…
A tourist sight or a shopping op? Either way, satisfy your deepest culinary cravings at the 250-odd stalls in superb Adelaide Central Market. A sliver of…
Art Gallery of South Australia
Spend a few hushed hours in the vaulted, parquetry-floored gallery that represents the big names in Australian art. Permanent exhibitions include…
Dig into Australia’s natural history with the museum's special exhibits on whales and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. Over two levels, the amazing…
Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…
'd'Arry's' relaxes atop a hillside with mighty fine views. The wine labels are part of the character of this place: the Dead Arm shiraz and the Broken…
The city centre and upmarket North Adelaide are surrounded by a broad band of parkland. Colonel William Light, Adelaide’s controversial planner, came up…
This towering sandstone edifice on North Tce has been a bastion of secret handshakes and funny robes since 1927. But like other things that most people…
Meander, jog or chew through your trashy airport novel in these lush city-fringe gardens. Highlights include a restored 1877 palm house, the water-lily…
Check out the infamous and very shiny Mall’s Balls sculpture in Rundle Mall (real name Spheres, by sculptor Burt Flugelman).
Check out the free self-guided, interactive Wine Discovery Journey exhibition at this very sexy wine centre (doubling as a research facility for the…
This engaging social-history museum tells the story of the many migrants who have made SA their home. The museum has info on 100-plus nationalities logged…