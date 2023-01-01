Meander, jog or chew through your trashy airport novel in these lush city-fringe gardens. Highlights include a restored 1877 palm house, the water-lily pavilion (housing the gigantic Victoria amazonica), the First Creek wetlands, the engrossing Museum of Economic Botany and the fabulous steel-and-glass arc of the Bicentennial Conservatory (10am to 4pm), which re-creates a tropical rainforest. Free 1½-hour guided walks depart the Schomburgk Pavilion at 10.30am daily. The classy Botanic Gardens Restaurant is here too.