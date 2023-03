Around 1800 exotic and native mammals, birds and reptiles roar, growl and screech at Adelaide’s wonderful zoo, dating from 1883. There are free walking tours half-hourly (plus a slew of longer and overnight tours), feeding sessions and a children’s zoo. Wang Wang and Fu Ni are Australia’s only giant pandas and always draw a crowd (panda-monium!). Other highlights include the nocturnal and reptile houses. You can take a river cruise to the zoo on Popeye.