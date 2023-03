Totally upping the architectural ante in the Vale, Beresford's slick tasting pavilion is a black-clad timber and glass beauty. Stylish lighting, lush garden terrace, smooth R&B and even smoother shiraz – if you're after an upmarket wine-tasting 'experience', this is the pace for you. Vale Brewing (www.valebrewing.com.au) runs craft-beer tastings here too.