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Summer was fun while it lasted, but the weather has officially turned. The leaves have begun to change, and all across the globe, people are starting to plan fall getaways to savor the cooler temperatures and magical colors.

Where are the best places to go? Well, with the help of our readers, Lonely Planet has compiled a list of 15 fall destinations that serve up the best of the season. By comparing guidebook sales between the end of August 2026 and the end of September 2026, we discovered that our readers are seeking cozy adventures in destinations where fall foliage is at its prime, alongside southern-hemisphere escapes to keep the warm weather going for a little longer.

If you're weighing up destinations for a fall escape, consider the following autumnal stops for your vacation shortlist.

Japan

Best for: Fall foliage and food

The castle of Gujō Hachiman in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. Annemarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

It is no surprise that Japan has emerged as the top trending destination for the fall with Lonely Planet readers. With its parks, gardens and forest trails, this is one of the best places in the world to experience those captivating autumnal colors. In Kyoto and Tokyo, you can gaze on fabulous foliage well into November, making for a perfect late fall getaway.

And the good news doesn’t end there. With fewer crowds than during the spring cherry blossom season, fall in Japan offers calmer vibes, smaller crowds, and mild, dry weather that makes exploring the country a joy. And the trend-setting food scene feels especially enjoyable; get cozy with a hot bowl of ramen noodles after a walk in the fresh air and you'll see what we mean!

Trending Guidebooks: Love Japan, Eat Japan, Pocket Tokyo, Pocket Kyoto & Osaka

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Italy

Best For: Seasonal feasting

Harvesting grapes in the hills of Italy. Stefano Buttafoco/Shutterstock

While the Italian summer has long been the tourist peak, people are starting to appreciate the perks and added beauty of seeing Italy during the fall. Temperatures have mellowed out, the crowds have thinned, and the country's landscapes, museums and monuments are just as mesmerizing as at any other time of the year. Indeed, as the crowds melt away, this is arguably the best time to hike in the Dolomites amid golden larches and stunning peaks.

A fall holiday doesn't have to mean coats and hats. In Sicily, the water is still swimmable well into October. Meanwhile, up in Piedmont and Tuscany, truffle season has arrived, and it's harvest time for the country's two most beloved products: wine grapes, followed by the olives pressed to make olive oil.

Trending Guidebooks: Italy, Sicily, Pocket Rome, Pocket Venice, Pocket Milan

Thailand

Best For: Fall swimming and festivals

People release sky lanterns during the Yi Peng festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. addkm/Shutterstock

Thailand is a fabulous option for a late-fall getaway. The troublesome monsoon rains die down in October, and November brings clear skies and lower humidity, making the countryside even more idyllic to travel through, particularly in the forested north of the country where gorgeous waterfalls and swimming holes await.

Come November, you can experience Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng lantern festival – one of Asia's great religious spectacles. If you're in the mood for beaches and swimming, head south to the Andaman Coast in November or the Gulf Islands – Ko Samui and friends – in December to avoid rainy weather.

Planning tip: If you are thinking of Thailand as more of a winter adventure, book now, as December to February is the country’s peak season, and accommodations and activities fill up quickly.

Trending Guidebooks: Thailand, Pocket Phuket, Thailand’s Islands and Beaches

Vietnam

Best for: Great weather for adventures

Terraced rice fields turn golden in Northwest Vietnam. anek.soowannaphoom/Shutterstock

Fall sees Vietnam in its prime. Hanoi cools down, making it a pleasure to explore its winding, invigorating streets. Dreamy Halong Bay is at its clearest and the warm waters are perfect for a dip. And if you head to the cascading rice terraces in Sapa and Ha Giang, you will find them turning a mesmerizing golden hue in time for the rice harvest.

Further south, warmer temperatures are balanced by rain, but don’t let a little unpredictable weather stop you from experiencing one of the most magical countries in the world. With an umbrella to hand, you can still slurp pho on bustling street corners in Hanoi, ride motorbikes through Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and bike through the countryside around historic Hoi An.

Trending Guidebooks: Vietnam, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand

South America

Best for: Maximum variety

Clouds part over the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Blake Burton for Lonely Planet

With countries scattered across the equator, South America offers a great range of experiences at this time of year. Favorite destinations such as Peru are in their dry seasons, meaning fine, clear mornings over Machu Picchu. The iconic Inca Trail is also easier to access, with permits becoming more readily available after the summer crowds have dissipated.

Near the Equator, the Galapagos Islands are seeing a peak in wildlife activity, and a new generation of baby seals will be making its way out to sea. Down in Patagonia, a wonderful range of natural landscapes are open for the trekking season, and spring is in the air.

In Buenos Aires, the jacaranda trees are in bloom come November, making the city feel alive and beautiful; sip coffee on a terrace and soak it all in. Wherever you go around the continent, you will find pretty gorgeous weather and smaller crowds.

Trending Guidebooks: South America, Peru, Chile & Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

Sri Lanka

Best for: Island escapes

A leopard resting in a tree in Yala National Park, Sri Lanka. Duminda Menikkadawara/Shutterstock

Sri Lanka is often referred to as the pearl of the Indian Ocean, and for good reason. This island has it all: verdant forests, magnificent wildlife, ruined civilizations, towering waterfalls and pristine beaches. This destination is trending less for fall than for early December, as winter starts to settle into everyone's bones. But dry weather arrives from November, when prices are a little lower.

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Booking ahead for a destination like Sri Lanka is always a good idea, and Lonely Planet readers are usually ahead of the curve. Beyond great landscapes and ancient history, you can watch for migrating blue whales at Mirissa, look out for leopards and elephants in Yala National Park, or enjoy the west coast when it is dry and warm and perfect for swimming and surfing.

Trending Guidebooks: Sri Lanka

India

Best for: Big cat spotting and backwater boat rides

Views of Kangchenjunga from Darjeeling in India. Soumya Kundu/500px

As fall arrives in India, the northern heat breaks, the monsoon rains retreat, and there is so much to experience throughout the country. Many national parks reopen after the monsoon at the start of October, so it's time for tiger spotting in the famous reserves of Ranthambhore and Bandhavgarh, or tracking one-horned rhinos in Kaziranga. And up in Darjeeling, you can catch the clearest views of 8586m-high Kangchenjunga, the third-tallest mountain in the world.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, takes place on November 8 this year, bringing oil lamps and fireworks to cities across the country, and this is also the beginning of Goa’s beach season, drawing seekers of sunshine, sand and spicy food. Over in Kerala, the post-monsoon season sees the backwaters at their most lush - perfect for boat rides exploring these colorful waterways.

Trending Guidebooks: India, South India & Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra

China

Best for: Mild temperatures, food and more fine foliage

Hairy crabs steaming in Shanghai, China. bonchan/Shutterstock

Often considered China’s best season (especially in the north), fall promises great beauty and all manner of memorable activities. The weather is dry, crisp and clear, and temperatures are comfortable for exploring both the northern deserts and the green hills of the south. With the summer heat forgotten and winter chills yet to arrive, the cities also shine at this time.

Beijing is especially idyllic, with blue skies and stunning fall foliage; head to the Fragrant Hills on the northeastern fringes, a public park known for its vivid red leaves. Forest colors also peak around the Jiuzhaigou lakes in Sichuan.

China is a destination where fall colors are backed up by enticing fall flavors. Admire the landscapes, then savor rich, seasonal cuisine; try Shanghai's iconic hairy crab, and delicate mooncakes, served right across the country.

Trending Guidebooks: China, Pocket Beijing

Portugal

Best for: Stretching out summer

Walking the streets of historic Lisbon, Portugal. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

Portugal has become something of a travel darling over the last few years, but many people forget that this is not just a summer and spring destination. Portugal is just as magical and captivating in the fall. Down in the Algarve, temperatures stay above 22ºC (72ºF) through October, and swimming is still possible, with the big surf waves beginning to arrive.

To the north, Porto and Lisbon have cooled down, making climbing those famous steep hills less intense. This is a time for leisurely street shopping, pausing for delicious bites of pastel de nata (custard tarts), and heading up to gorgeous miradouros (viewpoints) to sip a cocktail and gaze out over the cityscape.

Love your wine? Well, just head to the dreamy Douro Valley, where the grape harvest runs into October, for grape stomping, tastings and boat rides along the river, followed by evenings lubricated by tasty vintages.

Trending Guidebooks: Portugal, Best Road Trips in Spain & Portugal

New Zealand

Best for: Enjoying springtime in fall

Skiers ride a chairlift over snowy slopes near Queenstown, New Zealand. AsiaTravel/Shutterstock

By every measure, New Zealand is an otherworldly type of destination. Located in the southern hemisphere, its twin islands celebrate spring when the northern hemisphere welcomes the fall, and who doesn’t love a little taste of spring?

In Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay, you'll find lovely blooms covering the landscape, but you can still find enough snow in the mountains near Queenstown for late-season skiing, and scan the waves for whales in Kaikoura. This is also a great time for travelers on a budget, as you'll avoid the December-to-February peak season price hikes.

Trending Guidebooks: New Zealand, New Zealand South Island

Australia

Best For: Iconic landscapes and marine adventures

Approaching Uluru in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

Just a stone's throw away from New Zealand, Australia is also joyfully entering its spring season, and you'll find a whole continent's worth of things to do in this vast nation. Considered the country's best all-around season, fall is the time to enjoy the Red Center, including Uluru, which is pleasantly warm rather than scorching hot at this time.

Along the coast, you can watch for humpback whales, which migrate southward down both the East Coast and West Coast from September to November. Or you can snorkel or dive on the Great Barrier Reef at a time when the sea is usually calm and warm. Wherever you go, expect great weather for a big Aussie adventure.

Trending Guidebooks: Australia, East Coast Australia, Pocket Melbourne

Africa

Best for: Wildlife sightings

The penguin colony at Boulders Beach near Cape Town, South Africa. Ondrej Bucek/Shutterstock

Fall is a special time in much of Africa, though the weather can vary widely depending on where in the country you find yourself. In East Africa, the Great Migration from Tanzania's Serengeti to Kenya's Masai Mara is at its peak, and the spectacle of great herds of wildebeest and zebras crossing the treacherous Mara River can be observed throughout October.

In Algeria, the season for adventuring into the Sahara Desert has begun, with cool nights and warm days, and a chance to visit Roman sites without the sweltering heat. Down in Zimbabwe, water levels have dropped at Victoria Falls, allowing the opening of the Devil’s Pool, where you can enjoy the experience of swimming near the thundering drop-off.

In the far south, Cape Town is covered in spring wildflowers, the cute little penguins are out at Boulders Beach, whales are calving close to the shore, and outdoor adventures such as the hike up Table Mountain are made easier by the milder temperatures.

Trending Guidebooks: East Africa, Algeria, Cape Town & the Garden Route

Norway

Best For: Seeing the northern lights

The northern lights over a snowy landscape in Norway. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

Once the fall equinox hits, the northern lights become less of a concept and more of a recurring magic show, illuminating the skies across Scandinavia. In Norway, while temperatures can drop quickly as the season progresses, fall offers excellent chances to witness one of the world's most unbelievable phenomena, particularly in the north.

Fall also brings amazing foliage throughout Norway, and this is a perfect time for hiking in forests lit up by golden birches. If you want to lean into the coziness and crispness of fall, mix up time outdoors with snuggling by the fire and pausing for coffee and buns in inviting cafes.

Trending Guidebooks: Norway

Philippines

Best for: Beach getaways

White sand and palm trees on Siquijor Island in the Philippines. Thijs Peters/Shutterstock

While the Philippines is a fun-filled and fabulous destination year-round, its trending status at this time is most likely due to travelers planning ahead for an early winter adventure. Starting in December, the Philippines welcomes in its best beach weather, perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving.

Try surfing the classic breaks in Siargao, hike the Banaue and Batad rice terraces, or go diving at Coron Bay in Palawan for a chance to see sunken ships from WWII. If you're tempted to come earlier, things are less crowded, but typhoons can disrupt travel plans into October.

Trending Guidebooks: Philippines

New York City

Best for: Leaf peeping in the city

Park benches under fall foliage in Central Park, New York City. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

It is hard to argue with anyone who says fall is the best season to enjoy New York City, because it is really quite special. Walk through piles of orange and yellow leaves in Central Park, catch a Broadway show, enjoy a cozy yet world-class dinner in a cozy restaurant in the West Village, and embrace the mellow season.

The humidity of summer has fallen away, but the bitter cold has not yet come, so bring a warm top layer for the evenings and you'll be set. The days are still relatively long, and everyone is outside enjoying the rather temperate weather. It is a season for savoring the city, and prices and crowds are below the summer peak.

Trending Guidebooks: New York City, Pocket New York City

What Was Our Methodology for This List?

The destinations on this list had the largest increase in book orders between August 20 and September 20, 2026, compared to the previous period. To ensure accuracy, we applied a minimum order threshold to exclude statistical noise. Explore our full collection of travel guidebooks, pocket guides, maps and phrasebooks to start planning your next adventure.