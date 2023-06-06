Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu, Cusco, Peru

©Bérenger Zyla/500px

Shrouded by mist and surrounded by lush vegetation and steep escarpments, the sprawling Inca citadel of Machu Picchu lives up to every expectation. In a spectacular location, it’s the most famous archaeological site on the continent, a must for all visitors to Peru. Like the Mona Lisa or the pyramids, it has been seared into our collective consciousness, though nothing can diminish the thrill of being here. This awe-inspiring ancient city was never revealed to the Spanish colonizers and was virtually forgotten until the early part of the 20th century.

  • Intipunku

    Intipunku

    Machu Picchu

    The Inca Trail ends after its final descent from the notch in the horizon called Intipunku (Sun Gate). Looking at the hill behind you as you enter the…

  • Inca Drawbridge

    Inca Drawbridge

    Machu Picchu

    A scenic but level walk from the Hut of the Caretaker takes you right past the top of the terraces and out along a narrow, cliff-clinging trail to the…

  • Intihuatana

    Intihuatana

    Machu Picchu

    This Quechua word loosely translates as the ‘Hitching Post of the Sun’ and refers to the carved rock pillar, often mistakenly called a sundial, at the top…

  • Sacred Plaza

    Sacred Plaza

    Machu Picchu

    Climbing the stairs above the ceremonial baths, there is a flat area of jumbled rocks, once used as a quarry. Turn right at the top of the stairs and walk…

  • Sacristy

    Sacristy

    Machu Picchu

    Behind and connected to the Principal Temple lies this famous small building. It has many well-carved niches, perhaps used for the storage of ceremonial…

  • Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock

    Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock

    Machu Picchu

    An excellent viewpoint to take in the whole site. It’s one of a few buildings that has been restored with a thatched roof, making it a good shelter in the…

  • Principal Temple

    Principal Temple

    Machu Picchu

    The ‘temple’ derives its name from the massive solidity and perfection of its construction. The damage to the rear right corner is the result of the…

  • Ceremonial Baths

    Ceremonial Baths

    Machu Picchu

    If you head straight into the ruins from the main entry gate, you pass through extensive terracing to a beautiful series of 16 connected ceremonial baths…

Latest stories from Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu ruins in the morning sun; Shutterstock ID 365021858; GL: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial ; full: Machu Picchu routes; name: Alex Butler 365021858 Machu Picchu ruins in the morning sun

Hiking

Machu Picchu has new routes for 2024 – here's what you need to know

Jun 11, 2024 • 5 min read

