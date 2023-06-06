Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Bérenger Zyla/500px
Shrouded by mist and surrounded by lush vegetation and steep escarpments, the sprawling Inca citadel of Machu Picchu lives up to every expectation. In a spectacular location, it’s the most famous archaeological site on the continent, a must for all visitors to Peru. Like the Mona Lisa or the pyramids, it has been seared into our collective consciousness, though nothing can diminish the thrill of being here. This awe-inspiring ancient city was never revealed to the Spanish colonizers and was virtually forgotten until the early part of the 20th century.
Machu Picchu
The Inca Trail ends after its final descent from the notch in the horizon called Intipunku (Sun Gate). Looking at the hill behind you as you enter the…
Machu Picchu
A scenic but level walk from the Hut of the Caretaker takes you right past the top of the terraces and out along a narrow, cliff-clinging trail to the…
Machu Picchu
This Quechua word loosely translates as the ‘Hitching Post of the Sun’ and refers to the carved rock pillar, often mistakenly called a sundial, at the top…
Machu Picchu
Climbing the stairs above the ceremonial baths, there is a flat area of jumbled rocks, once used as a quarry. Turn right at the top of the stairs and walk…
Machu Picchu
Behind and connected to the Principal Temple lies this famous small building. It has many well-carved niches, perhaps used for the storage of ceremonial…
Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock
Machu Picchu
An excellent viewpoint to take in the whole site. It’s one of a few buildings that has been restored with a thatched roof, making it a good shelter in the…
Machu Picchu
The ‘temple’ derives its name from the massive solidity and perfection of its construction. The damage to the rear right corner is the result of the…
Machu Picchu
If you head straight into the ruins from the main entry gate, you pass through extensive terracing to a beautiful series of 16 connected ceremonial baths…
Filter by interest:
Mar 23, 2021 • 3 min read
Oct 15, 2020 • 2 min read
Sep 16, 2020 • 6 min read
Feb 10, 2020 • 1 min read
Feb 6, 2020 • 3 min read
Jan 29, 2020 • 7 min read
Jan 22, 2020 • 1 min read
Oct 4, 2019 • 6 min read
Jun 28, 2019 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Machu Picchu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Peru $25.99
in partnership with getyourguide