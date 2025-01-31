Rising improbably and spectacularly from the desert, the glorious monolith of Uluru has a magical color palette and a gravitas that few other natural features possess. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time, looking up close at its strangely alluring textures, or just enjoying its presence, this is one soulful place.

Uluru overflows with profound meaning and spiritual significance for the local Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara Aboriginal peoples, called Anangu. And there are so many different ways to experience “the Rock” – on foot, by bicycle, at sunset, in the company of a First Nations guide, on a scenic flight – that you could easily spend a week here. And just as beautiful, Kata Tjuta looks like a fairy-tale desert fortress, and the fabulous hikes that lead into the inner sanctum are major highlights of any visit to the Red Centre.

When should I go to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park?

The best time to tour Uluru depends on the things you want to do there – hiking, dining out under the stars, see art, or perhaps take a camel trek nearby. Travelers wishing to explore the outback without worrying about rain and extreme temperatures should know the best time to visit Uluru is from May to September. Runners who want to participate in the Australian Outback Marathon will need to schedule a late July Uluru trip. Sightseers curious to witness Uluru Falls come to life in the rain should plan a trip during the rainy season (November to March) – it's a rare phenomenon, but you may get lucky.

Get a birds-eye perspective of the vastness of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park on an aerial tour. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

How much time should I spend at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park?

You can spend anywhere between two days and a week in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. If you can only stay for for a short period, then split your time between a guided tour at the base of Uluru and a wander at Kata Tjuta before the sun gets too hot. Prebook a scenic flight over Uluru and Kata Tjuta (these range from 15 mins to 2 hours) to get a sense of the scale. There's plenty to do at night too, from fine-dining to exploring desert art so make sure you book these in too.

If you have more time, tackle some hikes like the Uluru Base Walk (three to four hours), and join one of the many educational tours from learning about bush tucker and medicine to Aboriginal astronomy. Multi-day Uluru festivals may also inspire longer trips.

How do I get there?

Many travelers arrive at Yulara (the small airport and town on the park's periphery) on a tour bus, in a rental car, or by air. Once here, you can get around everywhere by tour bus if you don’t have your own vehicle.

Top things to do at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

1. See Uluru from above in a helicopter

Operating out of Yulara, Ayers Rock Helicopters and Professional Helicopter Services offer a sliding scale of aerial experiences based around one simple equation: the more you pay, the further you go. On a 15-minute flight, you can enjoy views of Uluru from above. The two-hour version takes in Uluru, Kata Tjuta and might even land atop the summit of Mt Connor. Flying over Kings Canyon is also a possibility.

Planning tip: Not everyone enjoys the experience of being in a helicopter. If that sounds like you, Ayers Rock Scenic Flights (which is actually run by the same company as Ayers Rock Helicopters) offers scenic flights in small, fixed-wing planes.

Wander through Bruce Munro's mesmerising "Field of Light" after dark. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

2. Experience the Field of Light

See a “field of light” in desert darkness. Originally conceived as a temporary exhibition, Field of Light – the extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro – has now been extended until 2027. It opened in March 2016 and it remains one of the region’s most popular attractions.

A visit to Field of Light begins just on sunset, as darkness falls upon the desert and Uluru loses definition and becomes a silhouette. Illuminated in the foreground, over 50,000 poppy-like stems topped with lit, frosted glass provide an awe-inspiring display of light and color. Crowds fall silent, people gasp, and there is definitely something special about the whole experience. Appropriately, it’s known as “Tili Wiru Tjuta Nyakutjaku” in the local Pitjantjatjara language, which means “looking at lots of beautiful lights.”

Planning tip: Advance bookings are essential for this attraction.

3. Dine in the outback

A massive upgrade on a simple desert meal around a campfire, two desert dining experiences have become a special part of the whole Uluru package. Each offers a slightly different set-up. The unifying themes are desert views, locally inspired tastes, red sands underfoot and an intense spray of stars in the sky above.

The first, Sounds of Silence, is a dinner of canapés, followed by a three-course meal in which local bush spices and flavors take center stage. Apart from the food, there’s a didgeridoo performance to herald the sunset, and an astronomer will talk you through the stars you’ll see above in exceptional clarity.

The second option, Tali Wiru, offers a more fine dining experience. It only runs from April until October, and involves a glorious dune-top location with distant Uluru views. The four-course meal is top-notch, combining Japanese inflections and surprising local tastes, such as desert limes and fermented quandong salsa. Premium wines and champagne accompany the food. Service is excellent, there’s a didgeridoo performance, and, instead of an astronomer, you’ll be regaled with stories by a First Nations storyteller.

4. Go on a First Nations tour

Possible tours in the company of an Anangu First Nations guide include a one-hour Maruku Cave Tour into the Mutitjulu waterhole or an immersive, seven-hour Patji tour run by Seit Outback Australia; the latter gives you access to areas no other tour allows.

Maruku Arts runs a fabulous, twice-daily dot-painting workshop in Yulara during the cooler months – you’ll learn the meaning behind many symbols, get to try your hand at painting and listen to the storytelling of a local Anangu artist. They also have a gallery and shop at the cultural center. Walkatjara Art Centre is a low-key place where you can browse artworks and watch the artists at work.

5. Take a walk through desert and rock

The Liru Walk (4km/2.5-mile return, 1½ hours) links the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre with the main Uluru car park. This is where the fascinating, free, 1½-hour ranger-guided Mala Walk begins every morning. The other walks – the Mala Walk (2km/1.2-mile return, 1 hour) and Kuniya Walk (1km/0.6-mile return, 45 minutes) are part of a larger circumnavigation of the Rock: the Uluru Base Walk (10km/6.6 miles, 3 to 4 hours).

Apart from a shadeless section along the northern part of the Base Walk (get started early in the morning!), you’ll love the chance to examine the rich textures of the rock faces – Uluru’s caves, waterholes (including Mutitjulu, home of the ancestral water snake), fissures, and enigmatic rock formations laden with spiritual meaning for the local Anangu people.

You can follow the Uluru Base Walk on a rented bike from Outback Cycling, which operates alongside the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre. Although the trails are not paved, they’re flat, well-maintained and usually in excellent condition for cycling (except after heavy rains).

Hiking in the gorges of Kata Tjuta is another highlight, but start early and carry plenty of water. Shutterstock

6. Hike the Valley of the Winds

Over at Kata Tjuta, the 7.5km/4.6-mile Valley of the Winds loop (2 to 4 hours) is one of the great outback hikes. Following the narrow contours of the inner gorges, dwarfed at every step by the surreal domes hundreds of meters above you, this trail climbs to a saddle where you can either return the way you came or – much better – continue into the broader valleys of the range before looping back to where you began.

Start at first light, and remember that if the weather is forecast to reach 36°C (96.8°F), trail access is closed, usually by 11am. If you can’t make the full walk, try the Walpa Gorge (Tatintjawiya) Walk (2.5km/1.6-mile return, 45 minutes). Look for rock wallabies.

7. See the sunrise and sunset

There are few places in Australia where you’ll see a more spectacular sunset than here. The two main viewing areas – the Bus Sunset Viewing Area and Car Sunset Viewing Area – are wonderfully chosen. Bring wine and a picnic hamper and watch Uluru turn the most magical shades of red.

For Kata Tjuta, the Kata Tjuta Sand Dune Lookout is also magnificent, with an unrivaled panorama of the range, although it’s cast into shadow for the final half hour. For another fine angle, drive a couple of miles out on the Kaltukatjara (Docker River) road and park by the roadside. For sunrise, it has to be Talinguru Nyakunytjaku Lookout with Uluru in the foreground and Kata Tjuta in the same frame, far away on the horizon.

Planning tip: Plan to begin all activities (especially hikes) as soon after sunrise as you can; park gates open just before sunrise.

8. Attend a marathon even if you're not a runner

One of Australia’s most grueling (yet picturesque) foot races takes place in late July at Yulara. It's popular with locals to the Territory, and overseas runners looking for an once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Australian Outback Marathon cuts a path through the park, with Uluru and Kata Tjuta views to inspire the competitors to keep running. There's not just the full marathon to take part in, for beginners the festival includes 6km and 11km fun runs all on flat desert paths.

9. Watch a Wintjiri Wiru drone show

A more modern Uluru art experience that debuted in 2023, Wintjiri Wiṟu (aka "beautiful view out to the horizon") is a brilliant illuminated drone show depicting ancient Indigenous tales. Organized in collaboration with the Aṉangu community, the show takes place at night and incorporates lasers and projections to impress onlookers. As Custodians of the Land, Anangu hold the Mala story from Kaltukatjara to Uluru. To share their story, RAMUS designed and produced an artistic platform using drones, light and sound to create an immersive storytelling experience. Expect to see over 1,100 choreographed drones fly through the air as you watch the spectacular after a sunset dinner or after-dark wine, cheese, and dessert package. Choose how you want to enjoy Wintjiri Wiṟu with Ayers Rock Resort's three offerings: the Wintjiri Wiṟu Sunset Dinner, Wintjiri Wiṟu Twilight, or Wintjiri Wiṟu After Dark.

You have to get up early to beat the heat for the base walk around Uluru. Tetra Images/Shutterstock

Getting around

Ayers Rock Resort runs a free shuttle-bus service around Yulara, while AAT Kings also runs tour buses between Yulara and Uluru. Having your own vehicle gives you more freedom, although be wary of limited kilometer contracts. One thing to remember is that Uluru and Kata Tjuta may be close by outback standards, but 56.8 kilometers (34.8 miles) of road separates them.

Uluru and Kata Tjuta tours

The Desert Awakenings Tour Sunrise tour features First Nations storytelling and a traditional bush-dweller’s breakfast. Uluru Outback Sky Journey gives participants a look through a telescope at the outback sky with an astronomer. Seit Outback Australia hosts small-group tours, including bush foods, sunset and sunrise tours.

Uluru Camel Tours lets you view distant Uluru and Kata Tjuta from atop a camel, with free farm visits. Uluru Motorcycle Tours gets you closer to Uluru on a Harley. Meanwhile, Uluru Segway Tours lead four- to five-hour trips along the Uluru Base Walk.

There are plenty of places to dine: this is a "bush tucker"-inspired high tea at Sails in the Desert. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

Where to eat and drink nearby

Our picks for where to eat around Uluru include:

Grab breakfast or a light lunch at Kulata Academy Cafe , a spot staffed by trainees of Uluru’s Indigenous training academy.

Have lunch or dinner at Geckos Cafe for wood-fired pizza, kangaroo burgers and pasta.

Enjoy an indulgent dinner with seafood and a chocolate fountain at Ilkari Restaurant .

Desert Gardens Hotel’s Mangata Bistro & Bar is good for drinks and shareable small and big plates.

Another dinner option is Arngulli Grill & Restaurant (arguably Yulara’s best restaurant), which serves up fabulous, locally sourced dishes.

Ayers Wok Noodle Bar , a small takeaway place on the Town Square, does a fine pad thai, laksa, dumplings and stir-fries.

Order drinks and excellent food featuring Aussie bush ingredients at Walpa Lobby Bar.

Top planning tips