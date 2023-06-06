The Inca Trail

Overview

The most famous hike in South America, the four-day Inca Trail is walked by thousands every year. Although the total distance is only about 24 miles (39km), the ancient trail laid by the Incas from the Sacred Valley to Machu Picchu winds its way up and down and around the mountains, snaking over three high Andean passes en route, which have collectively led to the route being dubbed ‘the Inca Trail.’ The views of snowy mountain peaks, distant rivers and ranges, and cloud forests flush with orchids are stupendous – and walking from one cliff-hugging pre-Columbian ruin to the next is a mystical and unforgettable experience.

Must-see attractions

  • Phuyupatamarka

    Phuyupatamarka

    The Inca Trail

    Towards the end of the Inca Trail, you'll reach the beautiful, well-restored ruin of Phuyupatamarka (Place Above the Clouds), about 3570m (11,712ft) above…

  • Q'ente

    Q'ente

    The Inca Trail

    Translating to the Hummingbird, this little-visited site sits just along the Inca Trail. (If you start from Km 88, turn west after crossing the river to…

  • Runkurakay

    Runkurakay

    The Inca Trail

    Beyond Paq’amayo on the Inca Trail, at an altitude of about 3600m, the trail crosses the river over a small footbridge and climbs toward Runkurakay; at…

  • Intipata

    Intipata

    The Inca Trail

    A spectacular terraced ruin along the Inca Trail, best visited on the day you arrive to Wiñay Wayna: consider coordinating it with your guide if you are…

  • Wiñay Wayna

    Wiñay Wayna

    The Inca Trail

    An exquisite little Inca site along the Inca Trail; it's name is variously translated as ‘Forever Young,’ ‘To Plant the Earth Young’ and ‘Growing Young’ …

  • Inca Tunnel

    Inca Tunnel

    The Inca Trail

    The Inca Trail leads across an Inca causeway and up a gentle climb through some beautiful cloud forest and this Inca tunnel carved from the rock.

  • Sayaqmarka

    Sayaqmarka

    The Inca Trail

    The Inca Trail descends to the ruin of Sayaqmarka, a tightly constructed complex perched on a small mountain spur, which offers incredible views.

Articles

Latest stories from The Inca Trail

