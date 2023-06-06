Darjeeling

No. 272 Mountaineer narrow gauge steam locomotive in engine shed at Darjeeling Railway Station.

Overview

Spread in ribbons over a steep mountain ridge, surrounded by emerald-green tea plantations and towered over by majestic Khangchendzonga, Darjeeling is the definitive Indian hill station and, for many, West Bengal’s premier destination. When you aren’t gazing open-mouthed at Khangchendzonga (Great Five-Peaked Sbow Fortress – at 28,169 ft (8598m) it's the world’s third-highest mountain), you can visit Buddhist monasteries, see colonial-era architecture and take a ride on the 140-year-old steam-billowing Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The adventurous can arrange a trek to Singalila Ridge or ride a mountain bike around the hills. Meanwhile, the steep and winding bazaars at the foot of the town bustle with an array of Himalayan products and people from across Sikkim, Bhutan, Nepal and Tibet. And when energies start to flag, a good, steaming Darjeeling brew is never far away.

    Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

    Darjeeling

    The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, known affectionately as the toy train, made its first journey along its precipice-topping, 2ft-wide tracks in 1881 and…

  • Singalila National Park

    Singalila National Park

    Darjeeling

    Singalila National Park covers the Indian side of the scenic Singalila Ridge, the Darjeeling region's finest trekking area, along the India–Nepal border…

  • Sunrise over mount Kanchenjunga, Tiger Hill

    Tiger Hill

    Darjeeling

    To watch the dawn light break over a spectacular 250km stretch of Himalayan horizon, including Everest (8848m), Khangchendzonga (8598m) and two more of…

  • Observatory Hill

    Observatory Hill

    Darjeeling

    The hill rising above Chowrasta is home to several much-visited temples, approached through a flurry of colourful prayer flags and hanging bells. The main…

  • Himalayan Mountaineering Institute

    Himalayan Mountaineering Institute

    Darjeeling

    Within the zoo precinct, the prestigious HMI was founded in 1954 and has provided training for some of India’s leading mountaineers. Its fascinating…

  • Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Centre

    Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Centre

    Darjeeling

    Established in 1959, this refugee centre includes a Tibetan Buddhist temple, workshops producing carpets, woodcarvings, wool and woollen items, plus a…

  • Happy Valley Tea Estate

    Happy Valley Tea Estate

    Darjeeling

    This 1854 estate on the northwest edge of town is a good place to learn about tea, especially when plucking and processing are in progress (March to…

  • Japanese Peace Pagoda

    Japanese Peace Pagoda

    Darjeeling

    Perched on a hillside 2km south of the town centre, the gleaming white, 28m-high Peace Pagoda is one of more than 70 pagodas built around the world by the…

Darjeeling, West Bengal, India - March 28, 2013 : Tea plantations in Darjeeling. Stunning views of hills on sunrise.

Activities

11 of the best things to do in Darjeeling, India

Jan 22, 2025 • 9 min read

