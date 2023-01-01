Happy Valley Tea Estate

This 1854 estate on the northwest edge of town is a good place to learn about tea, especially when plucking and processing are in progress (March to November). An employee guides you through the aromatic factory and its withering, rolling, fermenting and drying processes, explaining how green, black and white teas all come from the same leaf, and you'll get to taste a few varieties. A free shuttle van for visitors runs from Bhanu Bhawan in town from 9.30am.

A half-kilometre zig-zag track leads down to the estate from a signed turn-off on Lebong Cart Rd (the northward continuation of Hill Cart Rd), about 1km northwest of the town centre.