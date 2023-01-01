Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

This zoo, one of India’s better ones, was established in 1958 to study, conserve and preserve Himalayan fauna. Housed within its rocky and forested environment are species such as Asiatic black bear, clouded leopard, red panda and Himalayan wolf. The zoo and its snow-leopard breeding centre (closed to the public) are home to the world’s largest captive population of snow leopards (currently 11). It's a reasonably pleasant 2km walk, mostly downhill, northwest from Chowrasta.