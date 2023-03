This temple originally stood on Observatory Hill, but was rebuilt in its present location in the 19th century. It houses fine murals depicting the life of Buddha, and Khangchendzonga provides a spectacular northern backdrop. Prayers are held at 3pm; the temple is often locked at other times. The monastery is about a 1.2km walk down from Chowrasta: start down CR Das Rd, fork right 200m after the Central Nirvana Resort, and keep asking directions.