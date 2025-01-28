We all know that what Europe lacks it size, it makes up for in sheer variety.

A diversity of languages, cuisine and landscapes that exist in this (relatively) tiny landmass. Not to mention a multiplicity of atmospheres, experiences and feasts for the senses that come in a compact, easy-to-get-around continent. Europe’s modest size is a gift, for you can fly most anywhere in two to three hours, or hop on a train for a change of scenery.

These are our favorite places to spend the weekend in Europe, but they are just a starting point. Grab a copy of 100 Weekends in Europe and start linking the weekends to plan your next incredible journey.

Left: Procida is a colorful island on the Bay of Naples. Shutterstock Right: Naples’ narrow streets are delightfully overwhelming. Shutterstock

1. Plot a route around the Gulf of Naples

The vibes: Italy’s third-largest city, Naples is both chaotic and cultured, opulent and gritty, exuberant and understated, with architectural gems around every corner.

What to do: First, climb the slopes of Vesuvius, an active volcano most famous for its 79 CE eruption that devastated Pompeii. The ascent between hardened lava flows, is not too arduous and from the summit, the crater is impressive. Next head to the island of Ischia, which has the most beautiful beaches, but also offers hundreds of natural hot springs in which to soak. Like the Baia di Sorgeto, which is free to access year-round.

On the second day, book a walking tour to descend into Naples’ underground city to explore sites like the Catacombe di San Gennaro, which contain early Christian burial chambers. Finally visit the island of Procida and explore by bike. The pretty, colorful houses arranged like an amphitheater facing the sea is one of the most enchanting harbors on the Bay of Naples.

What to eat: Naples is the birthplace of pizza, and you’re sure to taste some delicious rounds of cheesy heaven here. While everyone has their favorite spots, Starita and Gino Sorbillo are reliable choices

Where to stay: Book your weekend accommodations at the lavishly decorated Art Resort Galleria Umberto located in Galleria Umberto I. You’ll relish the marble bathrooms and the modern art on the walls are a nice touch.

Link your trip: For a taste of the Amalfi Coast (which deserves a weekend all its own), stop off at Sorrento, less than an hour’s drive from Naples and barely more by train. This elegant cliff-set coastal resort, with its beautiful squares and luxury hotels, is famous for its lemons, used to make its signature Limoncello liqueur. Or check out one of these other fabulous weekends in Italy.

Street with shops selling souvenirs at Baščaršija in the old city district. Shutterstock

2. Discover diverse history in and around Sarajevo

The vibes: With beguilling architectural heritage – mosques and miarets sitting alongside an Ashkenazi Synagogue and Catholic Orthodox cathedrals; Sarajevo is still saddled with a tumultuous history. However, this capital city of Bosnia and Hercegovina has its eyes firmly fixed on the future.

What to do: Soak up the soul of Sarajevo at Baščaršija. Browse the antiques, haggle over a soccer jersey and watch artisans at work in this 15th-century Ottoman quarter. Afterward, follow the cobbled streets to some of the city’s most famous monuments. Next, head to Trg Oslobodenja where elderly Sarajevans meet daily to engage in spirited strategy battles at the giant chessboard painted into the paving.

Take a day trip to Mostar, two hours away by train or bus, the town is famous for the swooping arch of the Stari Most (old bridge). Spend an afternoon at one of the surrounding cafes to watch local lads diving from its highest point to the waters below.

What to eat: Try the ćevapi (barbecued, cylindrical spicy beef ‘fingers) at Željo. Sarajevo’s most famous ćevabdžinica (restaurant that serves grilled meats). But don’t worry that it's the most famous; even the locals brave the tourists for the best grilled meats.

Where stay: The best options in Sarajevo are the pensions, some of which are still family run. Our top choice is the Hotel Pansion Stari Grad in Old Town or the Pansion River with a lovely location on the banks of the Miljacka River.

Link your trip: Next, head to Travnik, this pretty medieval town, once an Ottoman stronghold, is well worth a visit for its 15th-century fortress, colorfully painted mosque and array of Ottoman graves; it was also the birthplace of Nobel Prize-winning Bosnian author Ivo Andrić, whose former home holds a small museum. Travnik is an hour and 40 minutes from Sarajevo by bus. Then go to Jajace, a two-hour taxi ride from Sarajevo. This gorgeous town has a 20m-high (66ft) waterfall right in the middle of town, as well as a medieval fortress and beautiful churches.

Left: Paradise beach, on the Ionian Sea Coast on the island of Corfu. Shutterstock Right: Trail of the island of Corfu. Shutterstock

3. Dip into the Ionian Islands in Corfu and Paxi

The vibes: Cypress-dotted hills and spectacular shorelines make these alluring island archipelagos visitor favorites. Corfu has a gorgeously green interior and a rich history. Amble around the old center of Corfu Town, along the elegant arcaded Liston.

What to do: Visit the Venetian forts that frame the Old Town, both of which survived the Ottoman sieges. Then hike the Corfu Trail. The stellar trail crosses the entire island from Kavos in the south to Agios Spiridon on the north coast, through vineyards and olive groves to pretty isolated villages, gorges and south coast beaches.

On another day take a cruise along the cliffs of Paxi by boat. This tiny Ionian island is made up of white-chalk cliffs, resplendent with wave-carved arches and riddled with caves. Rent a kayak or a motorboat in Gaios and cruise around the island at your leisure.

What to eat: Spend at least one evening at Pane & Souvlaki in Old Town with its tables on the town hall square. Locals rave about the food (and price). For a more upscale experience, visit the White House north of Corfu Town.

Where to stay: Avoid the seaside resorts and stay in the northeast of the island, which is much less developed and prettier. But accommodation is limited, so booking ahead is essential. Try the modern Melina Bay Hotel which is immediately below the castle with stunning views of Kassiopi’s harbourfront.

Link your trip: Just a hop, skip and jump from Paxi you’ll find Antipaxos, the smallest of the Ionian Islands and home to some of Greece’s most beautiful beaches. Top billing goes to the Caribbean-esque Voutomi. If you have even more time, hop a ferry from the harbor in Gaios on Paxi and head to Parga. Famous for its colorful houses, beaches and the Venetian castle overlooking it.

Model sailing boats in the pool in front of Luxembourg Palace in Luxembourg Gardens. Shutterstock

4. Be surprised by Luxembourg

The vibes: The village-like Luxembourg is one of Europe’s most unusual and underrated capitals. The city combines the remains of a fortress with modern architecture alongside colorful houses and vegetable gardens all the while interspersed with meadows and ancient abbeys.

What you’ll do: Book a guided tour of the Bock Casements, part of the fortress of the city of Luxembourg, or take the UNESCO walking and cycling tour of the Old Town. Then head north of the capital to search for castles. The Eisch Valley has seven of them, but the most interesting are in the Luxembourg Ardennes.

On the next day take a hike on the Mullerthal Trail which takes you through the forests, streams and rock formations of the country’s Little Switzerland. Then enjoy the art and architecture of Kirchberg. Explore the neighborhood across the Red Bridge by bike, where you’ll see all the futuristic buildings designed by visionary architects are constantly popping up.

What to eat: Dine in complete darkness at Dans le Noir, a mold-breaking experimental restaurant served by blind waitstaff.

Where to stay: Book a room at the charming Les Jardins d’Anaïs hotel in the heart of the central Clausen district.

Link your trip: Head to Moselle Valley to enoy hillsides planted with vineyards, picturesque villages, famous vintages pulse a few museums and nature reserves.

Left: Colourful houses in the old town of Nice. Shutterstock Right: Monday Antiques Flea Market Marché à la Brocante at the Cours Saleya square in the historic Vieux Nice old town district of Nice. Shutterstock

5. Find Côte d’Azur Chic in Nice and the French Riviera

The vibes: Renowned for its sunny climate, sandy beaches, colorful buildings and chic residents, Nice, the capital of the Côte d’Azur, also shines with a diverse mix of museums, architecture and gastronomy.

What you’ll do: Take in the Nissart culture defined by links to France and Italy by wandering through the narrow streets of Vieux Nice, the old district. After you’ve seen the cathedral of St Réparte and the Palais Lascaris head to the neighborhood of Cimiez.

High on a hill above the city, Cimiez is home to elegant villas and two major art museums devoted to Matisse and Chagall.

The next day visit the Musee d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain to see its major collection of works by the Nice School of artists, including Yves Klein, Niki de Saint Phalle, Ben Vautier and Martial Raysse. Follow it up with a boat trip from Port Lypia along the Côte d’Azur’s gorgeous coastline.

What to eat: Try the pan bagnat at Lou Balico. Originally a dish for the poor, it is now a quintessential Côte d’Azure sandwich. The filling is usually a sandwich version of the Niçoise salad, and any self-respecting pan magnet must be doused in olive oil.

Where to stay: For convenience with a healthy dose of style book a room at the Hôtel Amour or the Windsor.

Link your trip: With more time on your hands, go to Monaco. Don’t miss the oceanographic museum while you’re there. Its aquarium is the largest in Europe.

Commercial Court in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast

6. Look to the future in Belfast

The vibes: Belfast has gone from no-go to must-visit in a remarkable amount of time. The people here are some of the friendliest, most welcoming locals you can imagine and the world-class attractions just add the sparkle.

What you’ll do: Spend a morning at the Titanic Museum, where the multi-media installations cover everything about the famous ocean liner built in Belfast. Afterwards, grab a drink at the Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast’s most famous pub that dates to 1885, then keep up the 19th-century explorations with a trip to the Grand Opera House, Cleaver House and the red-brick Old Town Hall. Spend the evening tapping your foot to some Traditional music (trad sessions) at Kelly’s Cellars or Duke of York.

On day two head to Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway. Wandering around this geological wonder formed of a vast expanse of hexagonal basalt columns, it’s easy to understand why the ancients attributed a supernatural origin to it and why it holds an important place in Irish mythology.

Where to eat: Book a table at A Peculiar tea in the Queen’s Quarter. Chef Gemma Austen creates imaginative tasting menuse and playfully themed afternoon teas.

Where to stay: Ten Square in City Centre has first rate service and the rooms are decorated with contemporary and stylish Donegal Sq hotel.

Link your trip: Take the two hour train to Dublin and spend your next few days exploring the small capital with a huge reputation.

Left: A view of boats along the Söderström just south of the Gamla Stan. Shutterstock Right: Sculpture of Swedish poet Evert Taube at square Järntorget in The Old Town of Stockholm. Shutterstock

7. Enjoy Swedish charm in and around Stockholm

The vibes: With thousands of rocky islands and a jagged coastline riddled with lakes and forests, nature puts on quite a show in the Stockholm Archipelago, but take some time to sample the delights of the Swedish capital as well.

What you’ll do: Start by diving into the past at Vasamuseet. In the heart of Stockholm, this museum presents Sweden’s maritime history through excellent displays. Then take a hike in Tyresta National Park. Just 12 miles southeast of the city, this wonderful green space is covered with virgin forest, lakes marshes and rocks dating back over two billion years.

You can’t visit Stockholm without taking a boat trip through the waters of the archipelago. One of the best routes is the ferry to the vast island of Utö where you can find hiking, mountain biking, sailing and bird–watching.

What to eat: Grab a cinnamon bun or a shrimp sandwich at Grillska Husets Konditori then bag a seat overlooking Stororget, Gamla Stan’s most photogenic square.

Where to stay: The First Hotel Reisen is Stockholm’s oldest hotel in Gamla Stan. It has an impressive waterfront location with Scandi-style rooms.

Link your trip: Next, head to Uppsala, one of Sweden’s most bewitching cities. It features a superb cathedral, a palace, a fascinating museum on Swedish history, and ancient sites, including rune stones and pre-Viking burial mounds.

Also worth a trip on public transport is Sigtuna, Sweden’s oldest town. The streets are lined with numerous reminders of its 1000-year-old past.

Left: Art Nouveau stained glass window by Alfons Mucha, St. Vitus Cathedral. Shutterstock Right: Jazz Dock music club on Vltava river. Shutterstock

8. Uncover another side of Prague

The vibes: Free-spirited and cosmopolitan, Prague has island rivers filled with jazz clubs and swimming pools, global eating options and underground bars that draw the hipsters.

What you’ll do: Swap Prague Castle for the quieter Vyšehrad Castle, the city’s spiritual home for a thousand years. Perched on a hill above the city, the site attracts locals for weekend walks. Check out the 11th-century Rotunda of St Martin, then stroll along the ramparts and through the park, to visit the basilica to check out the Art Nouveau paintings on its walls. Finally, take the stairs down to the banks of the Vltava to admire the Cubist houses on Libušina St and Rašínovo Quay. Go to Dětsky, one of the Vlatava islands in the evening and find a jazz club that suits your fancy.

The next day, take the train to Holešovice, a former industrial suburb that is the home of the DOX museum, dedicated to contemporary art. Don’t miss the wooden Airship Culliver on the roof. Or take a guided tour of the Jalta Hotel’s giant bunker. It was intended to shelter Communist dignitaries, and the hotel was built solely to conceal it.

What to eat: Vietnamese form the third-largest foreign community in the Czech Republic. Take a metro to Little Hanoi where you can sample pho, bó bún or bánh cuõn.

Where to stay: Near the castle, the Golden Star provides beautiful, quiet rooms. Or go to Mama Shelter in Holešovice to rub shoulders with the cool set.

Link your trip: UNESCO-listed Kutná Hora is 43 miles from Prague and used to be one of the richest towns in Bohemia, thanks to its silver mines. Check out the chilling ossuary where the bones of 30,000 people were transformed into chandeliers, coats of arms, crosses, candlesticks and more. Or, take the train to Brno, Czechia's second city to discover underground labyrinths, Art Nouveau villas and great restaurants.

View of Budapest and the Fisherman's Bastion from the tower of the Matthias Church. Shutterstock

9. Fall in love with Budapest and the Danube

The vibes: Full of romance and buzzy nightlife, Budapest spreads out on both sides of the Danube, a river that is spanned by several bridges. Architectural wonders line both banks, from baroque and neoclassical buildings to Art Nouveau treasures.

What you’ll do: Taking to the waters is part of everyday life in Budapest and the rest of Hungary. The capital is home to numerous baths, like the spectacular Art Nouveau Gellért baths, famous for its colonnaded indoor pool. Then have a great night out at a romkocsmak, literally ‘ruin bars’: venues set up in abandoned buildings and their courtyards, and furnished with salvaged decor. Try Szimpla Kert, the first and most iconic ruin pub.

Enjoy a day trip on the Danube to the Danube Bend, north of the capital, probably the prettiest stretch of river. Stop off in towns along the way, such as Estergom, Visegrád and Szentendre. Once back in Budapest, book a night at the opera. Emperor Franz Joseph pulled out all the stops at the Neo-Renaisssance building, richly decorated in a baroque style and best enjoyed while at the opera or ballet.

Where to eat: In the Castle District, family-run Ruszwurm is the place to go for coffee and cake. Situated in a green townhouse and dating back to 1827 this is the longest-standing pastry shop in Budapest. Order a krémes (vanilla custard cake) and thank us later.

Where to stay: The charming Pest Buda Hotel is a boutique hotel where retro and modern design mingle and the service excels

Link your trip: 45 minutes by car or two hours by train from Budapest lies Eger, a baroque town that rewards your journey with a 12th-century castle and famous wines in the Valley of the Beautiful Woman.

Left: Paddle boarders on the Ljubljanica River. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet Right: Outdoor stalls of Ljubljana Central Market. Shutterstock

10. Admire the charm and beauty of Ljubljana

The vibes: Ljubljana may be small, but is is appealingly lively and oh-so beautiful with a slightly rural atmosphere.

What you’ll do: Not to be missed is a trip to Ljubljana Castle. Whether you go on foot or by funicular up Castle Hill, aka Grajska Planota, you’ll be rewarded with incredible views of Old Town, especially if you climb the 19th-century watchtower to the southwest of the castle’s courtyard. Afterward, admire the work of local architect Jože Plečnik, one of the precursors to postmodernism to whom Ljubljana owes much of its charm and beauty. Particularly striking is the Triple Bridge, the Central Market and the National and University Library.

The following day, walk along the banks of the Ljubljanica River that runs through the heart of the city. It is entirely pedestrianized and bike-friendly. Enjoy the emerald green of the water, have a snack at Central Market to the north, or take a journey through the city’s history at Novi Trg to the south.

What to eat: If you are there between mid-March and mid-December head to the Central Market for the Open Kitchen. An event held every Friday from 10am to 10pm when local chefs cook up their specialties.

Where to stay: For a glamorous sleeping option, choose the Vander Urbani, which brings together four beautifully restored 17th-century buildings in the middle of Old Town.

Link your trip: A short train ride separates the capital from one of Slovenia’s most beautiful spots, Lake Bled. A medival, cliff clinging castle stands guard over the water here, and in the middle of the lake, a small island is home to a delightful church, easily visited by boat.