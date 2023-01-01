Central Market is Ljubljana's larder and worth a trip to stock up on provisions or just have a good snoop (and sniff) around. Go first to the vast open-air market (Tržnica na Prostem) just across Triple Bridge to the southeast of Prešernov trg on Vodnikov trg. Here you'll find a daily (except Sunday) farmers market. In the next neighbouring square – Pogačarjev trg – there are always stalls selling everything from foraged wild mushrooms and forest berries to honey and homemade cheeses.

Pogačarjev trg also hosts an organic market on Wednesdays and Sundays, and on Fridays from March to October it's the venue for Odprta Kuhna, a weekly food fair with local and international specialties cooked on-site from restaurants around the city and beyond.

The covered market nearby also sells meats and cheeses, and there's a fish market below the Plečnik Colonnade. You'll also find open-air fish stands selling fried calamari for as low as €7.