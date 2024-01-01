Funicular Lower Station

Ljubljana

The easiest (and for kids, the most fun) way to access Ljubljana Castle is to take the 70m-long funicular that leaves from the Old Town not far from Vodnikov trg. Cable cars leave at regular intervals throughout the day. Buy tickets on-site; ticket options include castle entry or funicular only.

