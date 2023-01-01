The Vyšehrad Citadel refers to the complex of buildings and structures atop Vyšehrad Hill that have played an important role in Czech history for over 1000 years – as a royal residence, religious centre and military fortress. While most of the surviving structures date from the 18th century, the citadel is still viewed as the city’s spiritual home. The sights are spread out over a wide area, with commanding views out over the Vltava and surrounding city.

There's an information centre at V pevnosti 159/5b.