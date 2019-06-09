The 11th-century Rotunda of St Martin is Prague’s oldest surviving building. The door and frescoes date from a renovation made about 1880. The rotunda is normally closed, but the interior can be viewed during Mass.
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Prague
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
The 11th-century Rotunda of St Martin is Prague’s oldest surviving building. The door and frescoes date from a renovation made about 1880. The rotunda is normally closed, but the interior can be viewed during Mass.