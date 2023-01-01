The Brick Gate & Casements highlight Vyšehrad's role as a military fortress in the 17th and 18th centuries, a period when the area was fought over by Austrian, Prussian and French forces. There's an exhibition on the history of Prague’s fortifications as well as a system of tunnels where soldiers would muster for battle. The highlight is the barrel-vaulted Gorlice Hall, which houses six original statues from Charles Bridge. Visits are by guided tour, which normally depart on the hour.