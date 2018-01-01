Welcome to Luxembourg
Top experiences in Luxembourg
Luxembourg activities
Open Tour Paris Hop-On-Hop-Off
Begin your tour at a conveniently located bus stop near to your hotel and set out to explore the spectacular sights of Paris. Select between four interconnected tour routes and use your 1- or 2-day ticket on any of them. Choose the Blue route to see iconic attractions like the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triumph and the Eiffel Tower. Opt for an alternative experience with the Red route and see elaborate structures like the Gare du Nord, Gare de l’Est and Grands Boulevards. Take the White route and disembark at mysterious spots like the Catacombes and Invalides to discover the dark side of the City of Light. Each route lasts between 1 and 2 hours and buses depart every 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes depending on the route selected. Please see the Itinerary section below for a detailed list of stops serviced on each route. Blue Line: 1. Haussmann - Opéra - Visitor centre 13 rue Auber 2. Opéra - 4 septembre 49 av. de l’Opéra 3. Palais-Royal - Comédie Française 3, avenue de l’Opéra 4. Musée du Louvre Pl. du Carrousel 5. Musée d'Orsay 8 quai Anatole France 6. Concorde 12 place de la Concorde 7. Champs-Elysées - Grand Palais 14 av. des Champs-Élysées 8. Champs-Elysées- Disney Store 60 av. des Champs-Élysées 9. Champs-Elysées- Georges V 116 av. des Champs-Élysées 10. Arc de Triomphe- Etoile 4, av Kléber 11. Trocadéro 112, av Kléber 12. Alma Bateaux - Mouches 1, av du Président Wilson 13. Tour Ei‡el 69, quai de Branly 14. Vauban-hotel des Invalides 2, av. de Tourville 15. Esplanade des Invalides Pl. des Invalides 16. Concorde-Royale 4 rue Royale 17. Madeleine 18-20, place de la Madeleine White line:18. Notre-Dame Face à la Cathédrale Notre Dame 19. Luxembourg - Panthéon 4 Pl. Edmond Rostand 20. Port Royal 20, avenue de l'Observatoire 21. Catacombes 293 Bd Raspail 22. Cimetière du Montparnasse 231 Bd Raspail 23. Montparnasse - Pl du 18 juin 1940 51 Bd Montparnasse 15. Esplanade des Invalides Pl. des Invalides 24. Rue du Bac 215 Bd St-Germain 25. St Germain-des-Prés 147 Bd St-Germain 26. Pont Neuf - Quai des Orfères Face au 64, quai des Orfèvres Red Line: 1. Auber 13 rue Auber 27. Trinité 32, rue Mogador 28. Moulin Rouge - Pigalle 59 boulevard de Clichy 29. Montmartre - Sacré-Coeur 68 bd de Rochechouart 30. Gare du Nord 21 rue de Dunkerque 31. Gare de l’Est 129, rue du Faubourg St-Martin 32. République Face du 11 bd Saint-Martin 33. Bonne-Nouvelle - Grand Rex 36 boulevard de Bonne-Nouvelle 34. Grands Boulevards - Hard Rock Café 16 bd Montmartre
Luxembourg Day Trip from Brussels
Following a morning pickup from your hotel in Brussels, meet your guide and board your comfortable coach to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a landlocked country which dates back to the Roman Era. Follow your guide on a sightseeing tour through the city and admire top attractions such as the 17th-century Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Royal Palace of the Grand Duke and the bustling Place d’Armes (Armes Square), where you can watch the hustle and bustle of daily life unfold as it has done for thousands of years. Head to the modern side of the city — which forms part of the European Union — and the plateau of Kirchberg, where important government buildings such as the European Court of Justice and the Secretariat of the European Parliament can be found. After lunch (own expense), continue on to the historic Old Town and enjoy a little free time to explore at your own leisure. At the end of your 2-country day trip, journey back through the picturesque rolling hills of the Ardennes and stop in the picturesque town of Dinant to marvel at its 13th century Gothic cathedral and 19th century citadel. You will reach central Brussels by mid-evening. Please note: any entrance fees are at your own expense.
Private Tour: Luxembourg and Bastogne Day Trip
Start your day trip with a pickup from your central Brussels hotel or alternatively, meet your private guide in the center of town. Hop inside your luxury minivan and relax on the journey south to Luxembourg, the small, land-locked country that lies two hours away. As you travel, chat with your guide about Luxembourg and the sights that you want to see and even watch a short film about the country. The itinerary, as described below, is flexible and can be tailored to your preferences.The capital of the country is also called Luxembourg, and it’s the first stop on your tour. With your private guide, stroll around the upper part of the city and admire its stately architecture and medley of sights. Check out the hustle and bustle of Place des Armes where restaurants spill out onto the square, and stop for photos at monuments such as Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Palace of the Grand Dukes (Palais Grand-Ducal) with its smart Flemish-Renaissance façade.Continue through the lower city, ogling views over the plateau of Kirchberg, and stop by the Abbey of Neumünster to see the fortifications of the historical center. Pass alongside the banks of the River Alzette to gaze at the upper city sights, and have your camera ready to capture pictures of Wenceslas Wall, the city’s prominent 15th-century fortification that was built to protect the city.Head to the area around Bock in the city’s UNESCO-listed historical center to enjoy lunch (own expense), and then enjoy some time to explore at leisure. Wander around and soak up the sights, or perhaps shop for souvenirs to take home.Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and then travel back to Brussels via the Belgian town of Bastogne. Stop to pay your respects at Mardasson Memorial and learn about the fallen American soldiers who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. Taking place toward the end of the war, the battle was a German campaign that caught the Allied troops off guard and resulted in massive casualties.Enjoy some free time in the city center, return to your luxury minivan, and then finish your day trip with a drop-off in town or at your hotel.
Battle of the Bulge World War II Private Tour from Brussels
Your private tour of pivotal World War II sites begins with morning pickup from your central Brussels hotel. Your passionate and informative guide will share plenty of historical facts and anecdotes about the Battle of the Bulge and can customize your itinerary to suit your particular interests. Travel by luxury private vehicle to Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, where almost 8,000 soldiers are laid to rest. The rows of solemn grave markers are a staggering sight. Your next stop is a memorial between Bullingen and Butgenbach that is dedicated to the soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division -- the oldest division of the US Army -- who fought valiantly against the German attack. The division is nicknamed The Big Red One because of the red numeral 1 on its shoulder patches. Continue on to the site of the Malmedy massacre, where 84 American prisoners of war were brutally slain by the SS. Over lunch (own expense) in the town of small Stavelot, feel free to ask your guide any questions you may have. After lunch, see an abandoned German Tiger II tank in La Gleize, a small village that took a pounding during the Battle of the Bulge.Next cross the border into Hamm in Luxembourg and visit the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial. See where US General Patton and 5,076 American servicemen are laid to rest.From there, continue to Recogne German war cemetery, where almost 7,000 soldiers are buried. As you travel through Foy, keep your eyes open for some intact foxholes at the edge of the woods. Your next stop is one of the most moving sites of your journey, Mardasson Memorial near Bastogne. This massive memorial honors the memory of the almost 77,000 American soldiers killed or wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. If you wish to learn more about the Battle of the Bulge, explore the interactive displays at the Bastogne War Museum (own expense). In Bastogne, you will also see a preserved Sherman tank and monuments dedicated to two famous American generals -- General McAuliffe and General Patton.Leave Bastogne and drive through the scenic Meuse valley and along the highway back to Brussels. Your memorable 12-hour private tour of Battle of the Bulge historical sites concludes at your Brussels hotel around 8pm.
7-Day Central Europe Tour from Frankfurt: Luxemburg, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France
Your 7-day tour starts with a visit to Bonn, where you will see the birthplace of the renowned composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Continue your journey to Cologne and see its Gothic Cathedral and famous shopping streets. Explore the Dutch heritage at the Zaanse Schans* open air museum and witness clogs or wooden shoes being made on your second day. Visit Dam Square in Amsterdam and many of the city's unique attractions such as the Royal Palace and a diamond factory. Experience the best of Brussels including Atomium monument, City Hall and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. Your next two days of this exciting tour will be spent in the City of Light: Paris, exploring their historical and iconic buildings, culture and lifestyle including Place de la Concorde, Champs Élysées, and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance ticket at your own expense). On Friday your Parisian experience begins with a visit to the Louvre (entrance ticket at your own expense) with the rest of the afternoon free at leisure, you can choose to either shop at the legendary department stores Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, or make your own arrangements to visit and ascent to the top floor of the Eiffel Tower (entrance ticket at your own expense), for unbeatable views over the city, a truly magical and unforgettable experience.Your next stop includes sightseeing in France's Champagne region of Reims and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, highlights include Place de Constitution and the Pont Adolphe. Back in Germany, discover the city of Trier - see Karl Marx Haus Museum, and the charming Römerberg plaza in Frankfurt before your tour concludes, with a drop-off at Frankfurt am Main Train Station, or overnight hotel and/ or transfer if the latter two options are chosen. Daily Tour Itinerary Monday: Frankfurt→Bonn→Cologne→Amsterdam Tuesday: Amsterdam→Zaanse Schans→Amsterdam Wednesday: Amsterdam→Brussels→Paris Thursday: Paris→Versailles→Paris Friday: ParisSaturday: Paris→Reims→Luxembourg Sunday: Luxembourg→Trier→Koblenz→Frankfurt Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: 6 Continental breakfastsNOTE:*From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden (entrance ticket at your own expense), a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.
City Sightseeing Luxembourg Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Board the open-top, double-decker City Sightseeing bus at any of the seven stops around Luxembourg. Sit back and relax as you travel through the city, enjoying panoramic views and educational commentary on board. Capture the city sights on the full 1-hour loop or hop off to explore independently by foot.Strut down Rue du Fossé, Montée de Clausen, Rue du Fort Thüengen, Rue du Kiem, Avenue de la Porte-Neuve and more to enjoy unparalleled shopping and dining and experience some of Luxembourg's most historic landmarks. Top Luxembourg attractions along the route include Gëlle Fra, Place Guillaume II, the Bock, Fort Thüngen, the National Museum of History and Art and the Mudam (Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art).City Sightseeing Luxembourg Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Boulevard Franklin Delano RooseveltRue du FosséMontée de ClausenRue du Fort ThüengenRue du KiemAvenue de la Porte-NeuveLuxembourg Station