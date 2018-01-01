Private Tour: Luxembourg and Bastogne Day Trip

Start your day trip with a pickup from your central Brussels hotel or alternatively, meet your private guide in the center of town. Hop inside your luxury minivan and relax on the journey south to Luxembourg, the small, land-locked country that lies two hours away. As you travel, chat with your guide about Luxembourg and the sights that you want to see and even watch a short film about the country. The itinerary, as described below, is flexible and can be tailored to your preferences.The capital of the country is also called Luxembourg, and it’s the first stop on your tour. With your private guide, stroll around the upper part of the city and admire its stately architecture and medley of sights. Check out the hustle and bustle of Place des Armes where restaurants spill out onto the square, and stop for photos at monuments such as Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Palace of the Grand Dukes (Palais Grand-Ducal) with its smart Flemish-Renaissance façade.Continue through the lower city, ogling views over the plateau of Kirchberg, and stop by the Abbey of Neumünster to see the fortifications of the historical center. Pass alongside the banks of the River Alzette to gaze at the upper city sights, and have your camera ready to capture pictures of Wenceslas Wall, the city’s prominent 15th-century fortification that was built to protect the city.Head to the area around Bock in the city’s UNESCO-listed historical center to enjoy lunch (own expense), and then enjoy some time to explore at leisure. Wander around and soak up the sights, or perhaps shop for souvenirs to take home.Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and then travel back to Brussels via the Belgian town of Bastogne. Stop to pay your respects at Mardasson Memorial and learn about the fallen American soldiers who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. Taking place toward the end of the war, the battle was a German campaign that caught the Allied troops off guard and resulted in massive casualties.Enjoy some free time in the city center, return to your luxury minivan, and then finish your day trip with a drop-off in town or at your hotel.