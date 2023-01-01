Beaufort Castles

Beaufort's two castles sit across a wooded valley on the town's western edge. Built from sandstone on the site of a Roman camp, the five-storey medieval castle expanded from 11th-century origins but never recovered from WWII bombing during the Battle of the Ardennes. You're free to explore its many levels. In the 17th century, a Renaissance-style castle was constructed alongside it – compulsory guided tours last 50 minutes. Admission to either castle includes a tasting of locally made Cassero fruit liqueur.