Château de Larochette

Towering above the village, Larochette's castle is accessed from the centre by steep paths or by a longer, gentler 2km road (start off towards Mersch then double back). Up close, the site is less complete than it appears from below, but exploring the castle lawns, wall stubs and stairways is nonetheless compelling. The four-storey 1385 keep is especially worth climbing for the vertiginous view from its box window.

You can also peep into the dungeon or deep well shaft. There’s often an art exhibition on show.