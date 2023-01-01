In an unlikely residential street, the General Patton Museum spans 600 sq metres. Rooms cover aviation (where displays include fallen chunks of WWII aircraft), military archaeology (weapons, ammunition and equipment recovered from Luxembourg's battlefields), the German Occupation (with documents, photographs and personal items detailing the Occupation of Luxembourg and the establishment of Luxembourg's Resistance) and the Liberation of Luxembourg. There are also two rooms dedicated to US leader General Patton, who led the liberation.