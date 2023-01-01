Château de Vianden

This château's extraordinary outline is the result of an almost-total 20th-century restoration after the original, built from the 11th to 14th centuries, had fallen into complete ruin. Walkways in the lower levels display different layers of occupation, from the Roman era onwards. The open-air Byzantine Hall is a marvellous space, while the Gothic polygonal chapel is built around a central well. Plusher halls display fine Flanders tapestries, while photo galleries show the reconstruction process and famous visitors.

A worthwhile audioguide costs €2. The vaulted, barrel-strewn Keller bar opens occasionally for jazz concerts.